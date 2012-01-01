IE 6 style

Газета «Южная Осетия»

﻿
Internet Explorer 6 is on the way out, but there is still a significant number of users that are stuck to this browser. According to this, we decided that our templates are going to support IE 6 slightly. By dint of the "IE6 Bar" plug-in, available in templates menu options, users can apply the upper bar in their IE browser to keep them informed that Internet Explorer can not display the Web site properly. Additionally, instead of the whole range of template styles, we created one style- Universal Internet Explorer 6 CSS - project's website. Thanks to this, users will have the full access to the web’s content, but on the other hand, a web site’s appearance and functioning might be more rough to some extend.

